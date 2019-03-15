Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) Holdings Boosted by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dean J. Warras sold 21,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $685,823.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel M. Bendheim sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $80,525.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,797. 50.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $54.62.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.59 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 36.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Phibro Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

