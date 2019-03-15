Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC) fell 8.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04). 511,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,300,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

The company has a market cap of $2.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Physiomics (PYC) Stock Price Down 8.8%” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/physiomics-pyc-stock-price-down-8-8.html.

About Physiomics (LON:PYC)

Physiomics Plc provides outsourced systems and computational biology services to pharmaceutical companies in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the United States. It offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

