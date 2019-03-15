Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) Position Reduced by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,893 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFN. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

About Pimco Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

