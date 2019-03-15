Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) Holdings Lowered by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.10% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $9,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,836,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,896,000 after purchasing an additional 928,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,162,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,063,000 after purchasing an additional 155,601 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,483,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,100 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,652,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,825,000 after purchasing an additional 229,299 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Bruce J. Nordstrom sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $315,266.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,492.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Guldner sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $128,981.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,556.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,472 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Sunday, February 24th. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.55.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $95.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $73.41 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.19.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $756.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.26 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) Holdings Lowered by MUFG Securities EMEA plc” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/pinnacle-west-capital-co-pnw-holdings-lowered-by-mufg-securities-emea-plc.html.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.