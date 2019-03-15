Pioneer Municipal High Inc (MAV) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

Get Pioneer Municipal High alerts:

NYSE:MAV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,974. Pioneer Municipal High Inc has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pioneer Municipal High Inc (MAV) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/pioneer-municipal-high-inc-mav-shares-bought-by-van-eck-associates-corp.html.

Pioneer Municipal High Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.