Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Senseonics Holdings Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (SENS)

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Senseonics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Mckim now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Senseonics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senseonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

SENS stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Senseonics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Senseonics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,779,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,797,000 after purchasing an additional 382,058 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new stake in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Senseonics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,779,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,797,000 after purchasing an additional 382,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

