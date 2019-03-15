PiplCoin (PIPL) Price Hits $0.0015

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One PiplCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PiplCoin has a market cap of $125,511.00 and approximately $110.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PiplCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00384002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025474 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.88 or 0.01713439 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00235769 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00002443 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005028 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com.

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PiplCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PiplCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.