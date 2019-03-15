Pitcairn Co. Has $4.14 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.5% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,332,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 60,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 19,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $5,017,168.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,506,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $665,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,927 shares of company stock worth $9,388,124. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TMO opened at $261.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.85 and a 52-week high of $266.18. The firm has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/pitcairn-co-has-4-14-million-position-in-thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-tmo.html.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.