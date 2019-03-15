PLx Pharma (PLXP) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on PLx Pharma in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PLx Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PLx Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

PLXP stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. PLx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $45.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 5.33.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. PLx Pharma had a negative return on equity of 186.01% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PLx Pharma will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 397,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $397,495.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 397,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 98.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 163,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 80,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 98.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 80,910 shares during the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and other analgesics. The company's lead product candidates are Aspertec 81 mg and 325 mg, which are novel formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

