PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $926,000 Stake in Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Murphy USA by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

NYSE MUSA opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19. Murphy USA Inc has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.26). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Friday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $926,000 Stake in Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-has-926000-stake-in-murphy-usa-inc-musa.html.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.