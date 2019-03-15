PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $994,000 Holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) by 191.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 31,462 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,740,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,694,000 after buying an additional 113,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000.

Shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a 12-month low of $448.20 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.0418 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

