Polar Capital LLP Acquires 5,390 Shares of Universal Display Co. (OLED)

Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $19,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 37.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $909,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,294,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Elias sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $191,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $154.80 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $156.90. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Universal Display had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $70.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

