Polar Capital LLP Buys 20,164 Shares of KeyCorp (KEY)

Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,164 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 466,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,284,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,989,000 after purchasing an additional 767,195 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. ARP Americas LP grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 50,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 397,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 97,366 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 31,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $541,353.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,822.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Citigroup raised their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Nomura reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.74.

Shares of KEY opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KeyCorp has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

