Polar Capital LLP Has $10.17 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Polar Capital LLP trimmed its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,077 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP owned about 0.06% of Align Technology worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Align Technology by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Align Technology by 726.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $102,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.31, for a total transaction of $5,166,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,633 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $247.59 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.93 and a fifty-two week high of $398.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.12.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $534.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.59.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/polar-capital-llp-has-10-17-million-position-in-align-technology-inc-algn.html.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.