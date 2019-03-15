Popular Inc (BPOP) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,349 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 174.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 172,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 109,581 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 45.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 37,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 512,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 6.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos J. Vazquez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,046 shares of company stock worth $888,326 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BPOP stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. Popular Inc has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $58.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). Popular had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $629.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 25.16%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a report on Friday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.63.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

