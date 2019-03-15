Post Holdings Inc (POST) Holdings Raised by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 136,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Post by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of POST opened at $102.36 on Friday. Post Holdings Inc has a one year low of $70.66 and a one year high of $104.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Post had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Post to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $114.00 price target on shares of Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup set a $120.00 price target on shares of Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total value of $74,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Stiritz acquired 35,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $3,495,051.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,692,108 shares in the company, valued at $263,153,557. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 170,094 shares of company stock valued at $16,488,054. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

