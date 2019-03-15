PPDAI Group (PPDF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. PPDAI Group had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.82) EPS.

Shares of PPDF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,553. PPDAI Group has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.0283 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPDAI Group by 924.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PPDAI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of PPDAI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PPDAI Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,630,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,052,000 after acquiring an additional 915,372 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPDAI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,766,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PPDAI Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised PPDAI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPDAI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th.

PPDAI Group Company Profile

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard and other loan products; and investment services to investors.

