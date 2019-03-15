PPHE Hotel Group (PPH) PT Raised to GBX 2,150

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) had its price objective lifted by Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) in a report published on Monday morning. Kepler Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PPH. FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.79) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of LON PPH opened at GBX 1,742.20 ($22.76) on Monday. PPHE Hotel Group has a one year low of GBX 1,090 ($14.24) and a one year high of GBX 1,820 ($23.78). The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.99. The company has a market cap of $740.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This is a boost from PPHE Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. PPHE Hotel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, leases, develops, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates a portfolio of 39 owned, co-owned, leased, managed, and franchised hotels with a total of approximately 9,000 rooms under the Park Plaza Hotels & Resorts or art'otel and brands.

