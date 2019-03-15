Presidio (PSDO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PSDO. Zacks Investment Research raised Presidio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered Presidio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Presidio in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of PSDO stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.42. Presidio has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $767.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.55 million. Presidio had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Presidio will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. Presidio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $60,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSDO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Presidio by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Presidio by 75.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 93,146 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Presidio in the third quarter valued at about $951,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Presidio in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Presidio in the third quarter valued at about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

About Presidio

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

