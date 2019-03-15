Primary Health Properties (PHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th.

Shares of LON:PHP opened at GBX 128.60 ($1.68) on Friday. Primary Health Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 126.17 ($1.65).

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 5.20 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Analysts forecast that Primary Health Properties will post 555.00001632353 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Harry Abraham Hyman acquired 77,100 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £92,520 ($120,893.77). Also, insider Peter Cole acquired 50,000 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £59,000 ($77,093.95).

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

