Private Advisor Group LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (MQY)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/private-advisor-group-llc-has-253000-holdings-in-blackrock-muniyield-quality-fund-inc-mqy.html.

About Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniYield Quality.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.