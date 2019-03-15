Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in Shire PLC (SHPG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Shire were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHPG. Harvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shire by 1,011.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 99,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,402,000 after acquiring an additional 90,991 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shire in the fourth quarter worth $818,000. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Shire by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,719,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,247,000 after acquiring an additional 119,413 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Shire by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shire in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Shire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Shire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.60.

Shares of SHPG stock opened at $179.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. Shire PLC has a one year low of $123.73 and a one year high of $182.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

