Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 384 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $93.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $76.41 and a 1 year high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Medtronic from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.32.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill bought 3,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.87 per share, for a total transaction of $251,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 12,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

