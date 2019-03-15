Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PSM. Deutsche Bank set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($19.30) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Macquarie set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Prosiebensat 1 Media presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.66 ($24.02).

Prosiebensat 1 Media stock opened at €15.22 ($17.70) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 7.87. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a twelve month low of €13.90 ($16.16) and a twelve month high of €31.10 ($36.16).

Prosiebensat 1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

