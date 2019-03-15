Protective Insurance (PTVCB) versus Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) Financial Contrast

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Protective Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Berkshire Hathaway does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Protective Insurance and Berkshire Hathaway’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance $439.17 million 0.66 -$34.08 million N/A N/A Berkshire Hathaway $247.84 billion 2.02 $4.02 billion $15,075.48 20.25

Berkshire Hathaway has higher revenue and earnings than Protective Insurance.

Volatility and Risk

Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Hathaway has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Protective Insurance and Berkshire Hathaway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance -7.80% -3.67% -1.01% Berkshire Hathaway 1.62% 6.86% 3.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.6% of Protective Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 38.1% of Protective Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Protective Insurance and Berkshire Hathaway, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Berkshire Hathaway 0 0 1 0 3.00

Berkshire Hathaway has a consensus target price of $378,000.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.79%. Given Berkshire Hathaway’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Berkshire Hathaway is more favorable than Protective Insurance.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway beats Protective Insurance on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets. In addition, it offers real estate brokerage services; invests in fixed-income and equity instruments; and engages in manufactured housing and finance business, leasing of transportation equipment, and furniture leasing activities. Further, the company manufactures boxed chocolates and other confectionery products; specialty chemicals and metal cutting tools; flooring, insulation, roofing and engineered, building and engineered components, paints and coatings, and bricks and masonry products; recreational vehicles, apparel products, jewelry, and custom picture framing products; and alkaline batteries. Additionally, it manufactures castings and forged components, machined airframe components, and engineered critical fasteners; airfoil castings; titanium and nickel; and seamless pipes, fittings, and forgings. The company distributes newspapers, televisions, and information; franchises and services quick service restaurants; distributes electronic components; and offers steel and logistics services, professional aviation training programs, and fractional aircraft ownership programs. In addition, it retails automobiles; furniture, bedding, and accessories; household appliances, electronics, and computers; jewelry, watches, crystal, china, stemware, flatware, gifts, and collectibles; kitchenware; and motorcycle accessories. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

