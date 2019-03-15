Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $95.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $110.23.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.19.

In other news, EVP Stephen Pelletier sold 6,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total transaction of $614,922.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

