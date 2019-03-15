Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157,750 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Royal Gold worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

RGLD opened at $90.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.14. Royal Gold, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.80 million. Royal Gold had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

