Prudential PLC Has $4.93 Million Position in eBay Inc (EBAY)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,730 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in eBay by 30,706.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,508,428 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $413,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467,825 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in eBay by 74.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,883,506 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $590,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,060 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in eBay by 5,046.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,322,802 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $205,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180,506 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,199,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $117,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in eBay by 2,674.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,974,634 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,412 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 17,787 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $501,771.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 289,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,529.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 10,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $349,345.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $36.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

