Prudential PLC Takes $7.66 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 387,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 448.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 283,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 231,809 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,755,000. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,174,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBP opened at $20.95 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94.

