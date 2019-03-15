Prudential (PRU) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,522 ($19.89) to GBX 1,558 ($20.36) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target (down previously from GBX 2,100 ($27.44)) on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,240 ($29.27) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,073.42 ($27.09).

PRU stock traded up GBX 32.50 ($0.42) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,616 ($21.12). The stock had a trading volume of 3,625,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 1,612.14 ($21.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,992.50 ($26.04).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 33.68 ($0.44) per share. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $15.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

