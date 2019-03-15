PRW Wealth Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Aptiv PLC (APTV)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Aptiv by 100.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 16.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 202,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Aptiv by 49.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Aptiv by 29.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

In related news, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 25,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $81.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $103.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.80.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 5th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

