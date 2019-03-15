PRW Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 712 Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FUN. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 65.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,727,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,369 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 6.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,303,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,218,000 after acquiring an additional 316,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 375,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,770,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 26.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,386,000 after acquiring an additional 241,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $6,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

In related news, CEO Richard Zimmerman purchased 6,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $293,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 166,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $67.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.59). Cedar Fair had a return on equity of 22,432.99% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $249.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.52%.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

