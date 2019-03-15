PRW Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 714 Globus Medical Inc (GMED)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 714 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 125,021 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,735,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $382,306,000 after purchasing an additional 219,780 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,735,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $382,306,000 after acquiring an additional 219,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Globus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 target price on Globus Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Shares of GMED opened at $45.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86. Globus Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 21.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $419,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anthony L. Williams sold 212,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $9,931,800.06. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 89,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,171.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423,852 shares of company stock worth $19,916,004 over the last ninety days. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

