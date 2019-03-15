Pulse Tops 24-Hour Volume of $0.00 (PULSE)

Pulse (CURRENCY:PULSE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last week, Pulse has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. Pulse has a market capitalization of $65,141.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pulse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kambria (KAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Pulse Profile

Pulse is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2015. Pulse’s total supply is 14,298,972 coins. The official website for Pulse is pulseproject.pw. Pulse’s official Twitter account is @PulseCrypto.

Buying and Selling Pulse

Pulse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pulse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

