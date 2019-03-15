PWR Coin (PWR) Trading Down 37.8% This Week

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $220,856.00 and approximately $60.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.02307223 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00492090 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00021989 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00011821 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00024434 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00021261 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011362 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.