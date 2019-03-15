Pyxus International (PYX) Debt Trading 1.3% Higher

An issue of Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) debt rose 1.3% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Wednesday. The debt issue has a 9.875% coupon and will mature on July 15, 2021. The debt is now trading at $87.25 and was trading at $88.00 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYX shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Pyxus International in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Pyxus International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

NYSE PYX traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $29.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,746. Pyxus International Inc has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Pyxus International had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $524.49 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pyxus International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $910,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxus International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pyxus International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxus International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pyxus International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,338,000. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Pyxus International Company Profile

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

