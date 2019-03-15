Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Turning Point Brands Inc Issued By B. Riley (TPB)

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Turning Point Brands in a report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Turning Point Brands’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $917.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $48.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 960.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 356.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

