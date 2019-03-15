Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for BRENNTAG AG/ADR Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (BNTGY)

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BRENNTAG AG/ADR’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BNTGY. ValuEngine raised BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $10.53 on Friday. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

