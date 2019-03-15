Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for Bridgepoint Education Inc (BPI) Issued By Barrington Research

Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bridgepoint Education in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Bridgepoint Education’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Bridgepoint Education alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BPI. TheStreet lowered shares of Bridgepoint Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bridgepoint Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgepoint Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th.

NYSE BPI opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.22. Bridgepoint Education has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $13.63.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $94.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.20 million. Bridgepoint Education had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 2.32%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hartman sold 5,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,442.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,452.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 1,199.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 167,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 72.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 287,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,216,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 105.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 201,183 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgepoint Education

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Bridgepoint Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgepoint Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.