QChi Achieves Market Cap of $5.79 Million (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. One QChi token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00006105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Hotbit. During the last week, QChi has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. QChi has a market capitalization of $5.79 million and approximately $193,962.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00383405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.01716486 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00235754 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00002492 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005013 BTC.

About QChi

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,958,532 tokens. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi.

QChi Token Trading

QChi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

