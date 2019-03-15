QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research firms have commented on QCRH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of QCR in a report on Monday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 58.9% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 345,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in QCR by 14.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 62,827 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the third quarter valued at $1,283,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 81.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 28,170 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 603,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 23,735 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. QCR has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $49.60.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.73 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Equities research analysts predict that QCR will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

