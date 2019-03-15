Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,891,000 after buying an additional 128,184 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 80,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 50,650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 366.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after buying an additional 508,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.05.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,365 shares of company stock valued at $15,309,904. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $832.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

