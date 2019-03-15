Qorvo (QRVO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Qorvo provides core technologies and radio frequency (RF) solutions. The company is expected to benefit from robust demand of its performance-tier for RF Fusion based solutions, antenna tuning, discrete components and BAW-based multiplexers. Also, progress in IDP segment and stringent cost control measures bode well. Notably, shares of Qorvo have outperformed the industry in the past one month. Nonetheless, Qorvo faces challenges owing to weakness in flagship smartphone product volumes and softness in China domestic market. Qorvo operates in a competitive landscape that is becoming more complex with low barriers to entry. Customer concentration from the likes of Apple and Huawei, among others is a headwind.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on QRVO. BidaskClub lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Nomura set a $70.00 price target on Qorvo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Qorvo to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.05.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $832.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,365 shares of company stock worth $15,309,904. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 80,067 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,781,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Qorvo by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 127,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

