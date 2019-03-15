QS Investors LLC Has $6.31 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 836.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 36,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 32,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,334,000 after purchasing an additional 107,830 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. ARP Americas LP grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 8,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,148,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP stock opened at $125.98 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $159.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.65% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In related news, EVP Colin Moore sold 24,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $3,211,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,577.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/qs-investors-llc-has-6-31-million-holdings-in-ameriprise-financial-inc-amp.html.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.