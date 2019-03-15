QS Investors LLC Has $7.21 Million Stake in Southern Co (SO)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Southern by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 77,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 48,561 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 795,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Southern by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 90,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $4,419,781.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 18,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $952,911.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,193 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, February 25th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Southern stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.19. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $51.95.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.54%. Southern’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.18%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

