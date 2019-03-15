Quaker Chemical (KWR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

KWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Quaker Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.80.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $195.96 on Wednesday. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $137.95 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, insider Shane Hostetter sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total value of $392,608.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,385.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 720,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,658,000 after buying an additional 18,869 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 13.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 13.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

