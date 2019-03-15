Quebecor (QBR.B) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QBR.B. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark increased their target price on Quebecor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.80.

TSE QBR.B opened at C$31.68 on Thursday. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$19.50 and a 1-year high of C$25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.87.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

