QUSD (QUSD) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

QUSD (CURRENCY:QUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One QUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00003241 BTC on exchanges including Coinhub and CoinTiger. Over the last seven days, QUSD has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. QUSD has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.91 million worth of QUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $685.18 or 0.17191146 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00051574 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000355 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QUSD Profile

QUSD (QUSD) is a token. It launched on February 5th, 2019. QUSD’s total supply is 3,500,000,000 tokens. QUSD’s official website is qusd.co.uk. QUSD’s official Twitter account is @qusdcoin.

QUSD Token Trading

QUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Coinhub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

