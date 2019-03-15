R. H. Seale Sells 97,207 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale sold 97,207 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $6,713,115.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,362,757.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

QTWO opened at $68.00 on Friday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Q2’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Loop Capital set a $67.00 target price on shares of Q2 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Q2 by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

