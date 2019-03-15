R1 RCM (RCM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 145.94%. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in R1 RCM by 1,501.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

